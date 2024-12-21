Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.46 °C and 28.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 249.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 23.47 Scattered clouds December 23, 2024 25.26 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 24.66 Few clouds December 25, 2024 24.94 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 24.92 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 27.52 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 28.54 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.