Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
Dec 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 21, 2024, is 23.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 28.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.46 °C and 28.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 249.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 22, 2024
|23.47
|Scattered clouds
|December 23, 2024
|25.26
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|24.66
|Few clouds
|December 25, 2024
|24.94
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|24.92
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|27.52
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|28.54
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024
