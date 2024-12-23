Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 23, 2024, is 23.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 27.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.71 °C and 27.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 24, 2024
|23.55
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|24.30
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|24.84
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|27.01
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|27.01
|Scattered clouds
|December 29, 2024
|27.23
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|27.15
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
