Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.0 °C, check weather forecast for December 26, 2024
Dec 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 26, 2024, is 24.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.0 °C and 30.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.72 °C and 29.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 27, 2024
|24.82
|Scattered clouds
|December 28, 2024
|26.74
|Broken clouds
|December 29, 2024
|26.25
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|25.43
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|25.67
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|26.28
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|26.40
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
