Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 31, 2024, is 22.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 28.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 1, 2025
|22.77
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|26.19
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|27.42
|Sky is clear
|January 4, 2025
|28.07
|Few clouds
|January 5, 2025
|27.34
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|23.39
|Sky is clear
|January 7, 2025
|22.68
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy