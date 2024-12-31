Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 31, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days: Ahmedabad weather update on December 31, 2024 The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 31, 2024, is 22.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 28.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 1, 2025 22.77 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 26.19 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 27.42 Sky is clear January 4, 2025 28.07 Few clouds January 5, 2025 27.34 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 23.39 Sky is clear January 7, 2025 22.68 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.65 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.59 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.52 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.91 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.56 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.