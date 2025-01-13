Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 13, 2025, is 20.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 06:13 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.37 °C and 28.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 128.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 20.63 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 24.08 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 26.11 Few clouds January 17, 2025 25.85 Sky is clear January 18, 2025 26.08 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 28.97 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 30.55 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear



