Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 2, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 02, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on January 2, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 2, 2025, is 24.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 30.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on January 02, 2025
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.37 °C and 31.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 3, 202524.27Sky is clear
January 4, 202527.49Scattered clouds
January 5, 202526.99Sky is clear
January 6, 202524.22Sky is clear
January 7, 202524.04Sky is clear
January 8, 202523.33Sky is clear
January 9, 202523.23Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.92 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata19.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.38 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru22.66 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.21 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.27 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.16 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
