Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 24, 2025, is 25.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 29.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.17 °C and 31.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 124.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 25, 2025 25.57 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 26.75 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 27.59 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 28.12 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 28.51 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 27.90 Scattered clouds January 31, 2025 27.52 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.14 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 26.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.42 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 25.57 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.05 °C Sky is clear



