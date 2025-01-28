Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 28, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on January 28, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 28, 2025, is 28.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 32.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on January 28, 2025
Ahmedabad weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.87 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 29, 202528.28Broken clouds
January 30, 202528.24Broken clouds
January 31, 202528.00Sky is clear
February 1, 202525.78Sky is clear
February 2, 202522.87Few clouds
February 3, 202525.61Sky is clear
February 4, 202525.19Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.39 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata20.25 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.75 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.75 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad28.3 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.28 °C Broken clouds
Delhi18.01 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mp Election Result
