Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on January 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 28, 2025, is 28.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 32.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.87 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 29, 2025
|28.28
|Broken clouds
|January 30, 2025
|28.24
|Broken clouds
|January 31, 2025
|28.00
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|25.78
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|22.87
|Few clouds
|February 3, 2025
|25.61
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|25.19
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025
