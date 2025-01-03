Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 3, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 3, 2025, is 25.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 31.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 06:06 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.92 °C and 30.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 4, 2025 25.25 Scattered clouds January 5, 2025 27.08 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 24.71 Sky is clear January 7, 2025 24.46 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 24.13 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 24.14 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 24.72 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Few clouds Kolkata 18.2 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.21 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.46 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.25 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.21 °C Overcast clouds



