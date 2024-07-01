Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 2, 2024 27.78 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 33.53 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 33.45 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 33.77 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 28.79 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 32.13 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 34.86 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.04 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.91 °C Light rain Chennai 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.3 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 1, 2024, is 28.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 31.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.3 °C and 33.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024

