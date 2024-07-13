Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024
Jul 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on July 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 13, 2024, is 31.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 34.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.32 °C and 36.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 14, 2024
|33.86 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|31.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 16, 2024
|30.8 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|32.83 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 18, 2024
|27.18 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 19, 2024
|30.26 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|31.62 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|24.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.26 °C
|Light rain
