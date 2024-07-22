Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024
Jul 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on July 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 22, 2024, is 29.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 33.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.2 °C and 30.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.2 °C and 30.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 23, 2024
|29.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|28.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|27.87 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|31.43 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|31.48 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|33.1 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|32.36 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.29 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy