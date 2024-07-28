Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 29, 2024 27.36 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 30.28 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 32.64 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 32.13 °C Light rain August 2, 2024 27.17 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 26.84 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 25.89 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.5 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.35 °C Light rain Delhi 37.94 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 28, 2024, is 31.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 35.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.47 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 35.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 51.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

