Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024
Jul 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on July 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 3, 2024, is 32.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 35.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.8 °C and 35.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 35.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 4, 2024
|34.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 5, 2024
|33.73 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|33.23 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|33.65 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|32.05 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 9, 2024
|29.34 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|28.7 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.49 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|28.16 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.04 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|32.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|33.72 °C
|Moderate rain
