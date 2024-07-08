Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 9, 2024 29.92 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 34.32 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 34.02 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 32.53 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 33.53 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 33.64 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 33.7 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.97 °C Broken clouds Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 8, 2024, is 33.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 37.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.61 °C and 32.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 37.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.