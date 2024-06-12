Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 12, 2024, is 35.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.02 °C and 41.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.4 °C and 41.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.02 °C and 41.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|37.61 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 14, 2024
|35.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 15, 2024
|36.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 16, 2024
|36.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|37.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|37.11 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 19, 2024
|37.29 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.09 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.4 °C
|Sky is clear
