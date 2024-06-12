Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 37.61 °C Sky is clear June 14, 2024 35.13 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 36.53 °C Moderate rain June 16, 2024 36.42 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 37.32 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 37.11 °C Scattered clouds June 19, 2024 37.29 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 12, 2024, is 35.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.02 °C and 41.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.4 °C and 41.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.With temperatures ranging between 29.02 °C and 41.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.