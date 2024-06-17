Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 17, 2024, is 35.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.02 °C and 40.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.88 °C and 40.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.02 °C and 40.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|36.58 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|34.08 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 20, 2024
|37.18 °C
|Few clouds
|June 21, 2024
|36.89 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 22, 2024
|37.47 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 23, 2024
|37.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|37.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story
