Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on June 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 30, 2024, is 32.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 34.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.24 °C and 31.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 34.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 1, 2024
|29.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|33.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|33.27 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|34.62 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|30.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|32.81 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.12 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.7 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|35.79 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
