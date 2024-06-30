Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 1, 2024 29.08 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 33.38 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 33.27 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 34.62 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 32.14 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 30.94 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 32.81 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 30, 2024, is 32.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 34.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.24 °C and 31.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 34.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

