Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 2, 2024 33.58 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 33.55 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 34.06 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 33.84 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 33.96 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 33.93 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 33.88 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.18 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.49 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.51 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.6 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.47 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 1, 2024, is 32.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.02 °C and 36.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.26 °C and 35.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.With temperatures ranging between 24.02 °C and 36.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 126.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 1, 2024

