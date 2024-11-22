Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 22, 2024
Nov 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on November 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 22, 2024, is 25.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.02 °C and 30.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.64 °C and 30.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 23, 2024
|28.03 °C
|Few clouds
|November 24, 2024
|28.51 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 25, 2024
|29.16 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 26, 2024
|29.58 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 27, 2024
|29.41 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 28, 2024
|29.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 29, 2024
|28.64 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
