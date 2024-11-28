Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on November 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 28, 2024, is 26.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 31.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.59 °C and 30.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 29, 2024 28.06 °C Sky is clear
November 30, 2024 27.03 °C Sky is clear
December 1, 2024 27.05 °C Sky is clear
December 2, 2024 27.84 °C Sky is clear
December 3, 2024 28.44 °C Sky is clear
December 4, 2024 28.48 °C Overcast clouds
December 5, 2024 28.68 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.84 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 25.35 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 23.67 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.3 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 24.4 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 26.81 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 23.82 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on November 28, 2024
