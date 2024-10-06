Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 7, 2024 34.05 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 34.47 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 34.65 °C Sky is clear October 10, 2024 34.05 °C Scattered clouds October 11, 2024 35.52 °C Scattered clouds October 12, 2024 35.73 °C Scattered clouds October 13, 2024 35.84 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.27 °C Light rain Chennai 29.54 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.81 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.46 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 6, 2024, is 30.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 34.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 7, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.69 °C and 35.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 25.02 °C and 34.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.