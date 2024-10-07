Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.86 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024
Oct 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 7, 2024, is 32.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.86 °C and 35.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.79 °C and 36.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.86 °C and 35.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 8, 2024
|34.46 °C
|Few clouds
|October 9, 2024
|34.65 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 10, 2024
|34.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 11, 2024
|32.46 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 12, 2024
|34.99 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 13, 2024
|35.87 °C
|Few clouds
|October 14, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Few clouds
