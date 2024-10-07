Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.86 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 7, 2024, is 32.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.86 °C and 35.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.79 °C and 36.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.86 °C and 35.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 8, 2024 34.46 °C Few clouds
October 9, 2024 34.65 °C Sky is clear
October 10, 2024 34.6 °C Sky is clear
October 11, 2024 32.46 °C Overcast clouds
October 12, 2024 34.99 °C Broken clouds
October 13, 2024 35.87 °C Few clouds
October 14, 2024 34.9 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.35 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.1 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.46 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.17 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.23 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.52 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 34.73 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on October 07, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on October 07, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On