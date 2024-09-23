Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 24, 2024 33.66 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 32.97 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 31.71 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 31.54 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 25.31 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 30.94 °C Overcast clouds September 30, 2024 32.69 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 23, 2024, is 32.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 35.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 36.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 35.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 51.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.