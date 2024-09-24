Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 25, 2024 34.12 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 28.98 °C Heavy intensity rain September 27, 2024 31.83 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 27.07 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 31.54 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 33.03 °C Few clouds October 1, 2024 32.73 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 24, 2024, is 32.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 36.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.76 °C and 36.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 36.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 61.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.