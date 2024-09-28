Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.21 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 29, 2024 25.83 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 29.8 °C Broken clouds October 1, 2024 32.87 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 32.72 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 31.57 °C Few clouds October 4, 2024 31.56 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 31.82 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.73 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.1 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.02 °C Moderate rain Delhi 26.56 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 28, 2024, is 26.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 26.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.26 °C and 27.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

