AIADMK member donates 3.16 cr, land worth 20 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) lawmaker from Tamil Nadu R Kumaraguru on Saturday donated four acres of land at his home town Ulundurpettai to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the country’s richest temple of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

Apart from the land, which values around ₹20 crore, the AIADMK legislator, who is also a member of the TTD trust board, donated an amount of ₹3.16 crore to the TTD.

He handed over the cheques along with the property's documents to TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy at a function held at Gubba Choultry in the morning.

Subba Reddy said Kumaraguru had made such a huge donation for the construction of a temple of Lord Venkateshwara at Ulundurpettai under the auspices of the TTD to provide the darshan of the Lord to the devotees in his home constituency.

The AIADMK member had already donated ₹one crore to the TTD during Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival held in December. “He also offered to provide for the expenditure towards the construction of the temple on the land donated by him,” the TTD chairman said.

Reddy said the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the temple would soon be performed after selecting a good muhurtam.

He further said following the directions of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TTD had launched Hindu Sanatana Dharma propagation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. “As part of the programme, the TTD will soon lay a foundation for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu also,” Reddy said.

Earlier, the TTD chairman said, now that the Covid-19 had been gradually subsiding, the TTD was planning to ease restrictions on pilgrim flow on the Tirumala hills and gradually allow more devotees, besides restoring all rituals.

“During the Rathasapthami festival to be held on February 19, all vahana sevas will be conducted. Though the number of devotees seeking darshan of the Lord would be increased gradually, enough care would be taken toward the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines till completion of the vaccination process,” he said.

He said the foundation for Sri Padmavati temple will be laid on February 13 in Chennai by the pontiff of Kanchi Mutt Sri Sri Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy.

The TTD is also planning to conduct Maha Kumbhabisekam at the current capital of Amaravati and administrative capital of Visakhapatnam in April, Reddy added.