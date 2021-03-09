AIADMK promises ₹1,500 per month to women heads of households
- DMK chief MK Stalin has also announced income support of ₹1,000 to female heads of all households.
Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday announced an assistance of ₹1,500 to women family heads and with that the AIADMK becomes the third party to promise to pay for women’s unpaid labour at home.
On the previous day, the DMK chief MK Stalin, in his ten-year vision document for Tamil Nadu, announced income support of ₹1,000 to female heads of all households. Palaniswami also promised six cooking gas cylinders free of cost to families every year.
When reporters asked Palaniswami that DMK may call them copycats, the chief minister said that this announcement was part of their election manifesto that they have been preparing in the past ten days and would release soon. “Some aspects of our election manifesto has been leaked so the DMK made this announcement yesterday,” Palaniswami responded. “To ensure economic equality in society, for every family, ₹1,500 per month would be handed over to women heads of families," he said. Both leaders have said that their announcement comes to mark International Women’s Day observed on March 8.
Meanwhile, as soon as Stalin unveiled his vision document, actor-politician Kamal Haasan accused the DMK of copying his party Makkal Needhi Maiam’s ideas, including the monthly pay for women and broadband connectivity for rural areas.
“The reason why I keep repeating these things is that they will claim they came up with these ideas,” said Haasan at a public meeting Sunday.
