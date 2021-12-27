e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Air India pilots upset over cut in pay rollback, won’t work after duty time

Air India pilots upset over cut in pay rollback, won’t work after duty time

The pilots are upset that though the airline has rolled back 5% in the wages up to the 70% cut it had imposed from April, the actual rollback amounts to only 3% of the total deduction

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 01:43 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
The pilots had on Thursday also written to Air India’s chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal, rejecting the 5% roll back.
The pilots had on Thursday also written to Air India’s chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal, rejecting the 5% roll back.(HT FILE)
         

Air India pilots belonging to both Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots Unions (ICPA) on Saturday directed their member pilots to not extend their duty and rest time hours. IPG includes Boeing pilots, while ICPA represents pilots who fly Airbus.

The pilots are upset that though the airline has rolled back 5% in the wages up to the 70% cut it had imposed from April, the actual rollback amounts to only 3% of the total deduction.

In their letter to the airline’s director (operations), the pilot unions said despite being patient about the “neglecting attitude” of the management amid the Covid-19 pandemic, they left no stone unturned to ensure smooth operations continue.

The pilots alleged that the national carrier’s top management has seen “fit to heap” discrimination against them under the guise of the ongoing pandemic.

This, according to the pilots, is being done by unilaterally imposing harsh pay cuts on them while absolving itself from any fiscal responsibility towards the national carrier or its frontline employees.

The letter read, “The market is firmly set on the road to recovery and competing carriers are revoking their temporary austerity. This is to inform you that we will no longer extend unconditional co-operation while the top management continues to mock the dignity of our profession.”

The pilots had on Thursday also written to Air India’s chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal, rejecting the 5% roll back, and warned of an “industrial action”.

The pilots in their letter had said, “This [working for additional hours during Covid-19] generosity amounts to a reduction of about 3% in the current gross pay cut for pilots.”

top news
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
Amartya Sen lashes out at Visva-Bharati VC ‘empowered’ by Centre
Amartya Sen lashes out at Visva-Bharati VC ‘empowered’ by Centre
‘Which astrologer said it?’ Ex-PM Deve Gowda on BJP-JD(S) merger rumours
‘Which astrologer said it?’ Ex-PM Deve Gowda on BJP-JD(S) merger rumours
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In