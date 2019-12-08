e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Air quality dips to ‘severe’ again, Noida most polluted in the country

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2019 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: The city on Sunday turned out to be the most polluted city in the country due to low wind speed and accumulation of local pollutants, dragging the air quality back under ‘severe’ category.

Ghaziabad was the second most polluted city of the country, making these two the only cities suffering a ‘sever’ air quality on Sunday. With at least four days to get respite as weather analysts expect rain showers with heavy winds around December 12 and 13 in Delhi-NCR, the region is supposed to experience toxic air quality fluctuating between ‘very-poor’ and ‘severe’ till then.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 414 or ‘severe’ on Sunday against 388 or ‘very-poor’ a day earlier. The AQI for Ghaziabad was 413 (‘severe’) against 394 (‘very-poor’) on Saturday.

The CPCB forecast suggests that the emissions to accumulate more in the region, keeping the air quality within the ‘severe’ category till December 11.

In Noida, the PM2.5 or particles with diametre less than 2.5 microns, spiked to an average of 290.66 microgrammes per cubic metres (µg/m³) on Sunday, against 257.57 a day before. This is four times higher than the national standard of 60 µg/m³ and 11 times higher than the international standards set by World Health Organisation (WHO) of 25 µg/m³.

The region’s air quality dipped to ‘severe’ on Thursday, December 5, after fluctuating between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ for almost 10 days before that. The air quality had improved to ‘very poor’ on Friday even as certain areas of Noida and Ghaziabad were under ‘severe’ category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the winds will remain calm for another two days, and respite is likely on December 12.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India by 11th December, scattered rainfall is expected on 12th and significant improvement in AQI is expected. Few biomass fire counts are observed, no significant biomass fire PM2.5 contribution is likely for the coming days,” said a SAFAR forecast.

top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
IND vs WI Live: Simmons, Lewis begin Windies’ 170-run chase
IND vs WI Live: Simmons, Lewis begin Windies’ 170-run chase
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Karnataka bypolls vote count tomorrow, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Karnataka bypolls vote count tomorrow, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
‘Shame, challenge for us all’: Vice President Naidu on recent rape horrors
‘Shame, challenge for us all’: Vice President Naidu on recent rape horrors
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities