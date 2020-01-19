Air quality remains ‘moderate’ for second day in a row

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 21:24 IST

Gurugram: Air quality in the city remained ‘moderate’ for the second consecutive day on Sunday, the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) score of 175, which was up slightly from the previous day’s 145.

The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to clear skies and a slight increase in wind speed (between 8 and 10kmph), which prevailed over the weekend. Manesar too continued to record ‘moderate’ air quality with an AQI value of 131, up from Saturday’s reading of 109.

However, with wind speeds likely to slow down Monday onward, air quality is expected to deteriorate once again. As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, air quality is likely to “remain in poor to lower end of very poor category January 20. The air quality is likely to remain in lower end of very poor category on January 21”.

However, Gurugram, being positioned favourably in the direction of westerly winds, is expected to have ‘moderate’ air on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a predicted AQI value between 181 to 198.

The maximum temperature on Sunday rose by more than two degrees to 19 degrees Celsius from 16.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature on Sunday, meanwhile, dropped by two degrees to record at seven degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to rise to nine degrees Celsius again around Tuesday.

Dense fog was reported in the morning, with visibility at the IMD’s Palam observatory dropping to 100 metres at 5.30am. By 8.30am, the visibility had improved to 800 metres. Moderate fog is predicted for Monday, as per IMD officials.

As per IMD’s weekly forecast, cloudy skies with moderate fog at isolated places can be expected over the next two days.