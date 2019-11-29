Ajit as the deputy CM? Suspense on

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:08 IST

The suspense over the role of Ajit Pawar in the new government continued on Thursday.

Ajit, who was considered number two in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, was not sworn-in with the first lot of ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Jayant Patil, who replaced Ajit Pawar as the NCP’s legislative party leader after the former joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was sworn-in along with another senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Significantly, Patil took oath as a minister and not deputy chief minister, leading to speculations that Ajit Pawar would join as the deputy chief minister. In the power-sharing pact between the three parties, the NCP has got the deputy chief minister’s post.

Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik hinted the party leadership was prepared to put the past behind. “If someone accepts a mistake, he becomes a big person, but the one who forgives is an even bigger person,” Malik told reporters. “Technically, Jayant Patil should have been sworn-in as the deputy chief minister, but he didn’t. He was expecting to get the responsibility after the entire drama of revolt, but MLAs are in Ajit’s favour and want him to take up the responsibility,” said a NCP functionary.

“Jayant was upset after he was told to take oath as a minister and not the deputy chief minister. He was expecting the position this time,” said another NCP leader, wishing anonymity.

During the day, Ajit chose to talk to the reporters and also objected to the use of word “rebel” for him. “I am not a rebel. Do not use such words for me. I am in the NCP and will always be in the NCP. Sharad Pawar is our leader,” he insisted.

When asked whether he believes it was a mistake to take oath as the deputy chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit said, “I do not wish to talk about it. Today is not the day. It is a day for Maharashtra’s CM to be sworn in. It was a stand I took at that time. I will speak at the right time. I don’t want any more speculations.”

When asked if he was upset that Patil and Bhujbal were sworn-in, he said: “No. I am not upset. Do I look like as an upset person?”

On Wednesday, senior NCP leader and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare openly supported Ajit. “Everyone is happy that Ajit Dada is back. The stress and strain is now past us. MLAs have not said it today, but they want to see him (Ajit Pawar) as the deputy chief minister. This has also been conveyed to Pawar saheb. As a friend, I want to see Ajit Dada achieve much greater things,” Tatkare told reporters at YB Chavan Centre.

He is also considered as close aide of Ajit.

After a meeting with Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence Silver Oak Tuesday night, Ajit also addressed the legislators on Wednesday, behaving as if everything was normal.