Akal Takht jathedar to lead first jatha through Kartarpur Corridor tomorrow

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:51 IST

Giani Harpreet Singh, the head priest of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, will lead the first batch of Indian pilgrims to Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor that is set to be opened on Saturday by India and Pakistan in a historic bilateral gesture on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev despite the frosty ties between the two countries.

Confirming the development, Union minister for food processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted on Friday, “The NDA govt has honoured the sentiments of the Sikh sangat by declaring Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Ji as leader of the first Indian delegation visiting Pakistan through # KartarpurCorridor on November 9. The decision is welcomed by #Sikhs worldwide.”

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will be among the 550-strong jatha that will traverse the visa-free trans-border passage to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib where Guru Nanak Dev spent his last years before passing away in 1539.

The shrine, in Pakistan’s Narowal district, is 4km from the international border in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor after addressing a rally near the border town of Dera Baba Nanak. The same day, his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will officially open the passage that will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims a visa-free access daily to the historic gurdwara.

Last year, New Delhi and Islamabad, in an extraordinary display of reverence to the religious sentiments of the Sikhs, agreed to open the fenced border to Kartarpur Sahib shrine, setting aside the chill in ties.