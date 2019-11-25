Akali leader’ murder: SAD holds protest in Batala

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:26 IST

A day after police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, hundreds of Akali workers on Monday staged a dharna in front of the SSP office in Batala in protest against the alleged laxity of the police in arresting the accused.

The protest was led by Batala MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal and Majitha Youth Akali Dal president Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon.

Speaking on the occasion, Lodhinangal said it was shameful that even seven days after the murder, the police have not been able to arrest any of the accused.

Kahlon said “If the accused are not arrested by November 27, we will start an indefinite dharna on Amritsar-Pathankot national highway.”

Meanwhile, Dalbir’s son Sandeep Singh accused a senior Congress leader of the area of sheltering the accused.

Dhilwan was gunned on November 18 by his neighbour Balwinder Singh and his two sons Mandeep Singh and Major Singh, and five others.

SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said he had formed six police teams which are trying to track down the accused.

“The murder has no political connection at all. I have already constituted an SIT to probe the crime.”