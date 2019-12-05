e-paper
Akali Leader’s Murder: Batala police release pictures of 3 accused

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said they have issued the photographs of accused Balwinder Singh and his two sons

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Batala police on Thursday released photographs of the three main accused who allegedly shot dead Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan on November 19.

Talking to HT, Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said they have issued the photographs of accused Balwinder Singh and his two sons, Mandeep Singh and Major Singh, who murdered the former Akali sarpanch.

Ghuman said police teams were dispatched to various parts of the country to arrest the accused, but they have failed to trace them so far. He said a lookout notice has also been issued against the accused to all airports in the country.

Notably, another accused Amritpal Singh was arrested by the police from Maharashtra on November 26.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim accused the police of laxity in the case.

They alleged that the police did not issue the photographs of two other accused, whose name were added in the FIR later. “One of them, Jagdish Singh Jagga, is a supporter of a Congress minister,” said victim’s brother Balwinder Singh.

He also alleged that Kotli Surat Malhi SHO Avtar Singh had been asking them to arrange for vehicles to conduct raids in other states to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, Batala SAD MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal said the party will organise a dharna outside the SSP’s office on December 7 to protest against the alleged laxity of the police.

