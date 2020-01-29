Akali sarpanch murder: SAD accuses police of working under minister’s pressure

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:15 IST

Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday alleged that the Batala police were working in collusion with jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to stage-manage the surrender of the accused behind the brutal murder of former Akali sarpanch, Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, on eve of court hearings to avoid censure and hoodwink people.

Former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the police had given a clean chit to the minister, even before investigating the heinous murder and even dragged its feet as far as making arrests in the case was concerned.

“Now, when it is facing the heat from courts, it is indulging in the drama of making one person in the case surrender before each court hearing so that it can claim that it is doing its best to arrest the killers,” Grewal claimed, adding that one of the accused, Major Singh, had been shown to be arrested following a tip-off, while the truth was that it was a planned surrender to avoid censure during a court hearing of the case on Thursday.

He claimed that the other two accused, Balwinder and Amritpal Singh, had also been ‘arrested’ after stage-managed surrenders. “Even as three months have passed to the murder, four accused in the case were still roaming free,” he added.