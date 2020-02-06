e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / All fliers from Wuhan will now be quarantined

All fliers from Wuhan will now be quarantined

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 01:07 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Rupsa Chakraborty

Rupsa.chakraborty@htlive.com

MUMBAI

Passengers travelling to Maharashtra from Wuhan in China will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus, nCOV, irrespective of the symptoms, and the samples would be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, according to a circular issued by the health department.

So far, travellers from China were kept under observation in isolation wards only if they developed symptoms like cough, cold and fever. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received the circular on Wednesday. “Earlier, we used to quarantine people from Wuhan only if they showed flu-like symptoms,” said state surveillance officer Pradip Awate. “Travelers from other parts of China would be kept under observation for 14 days over the phone.”

Since January 15, at least 50 people have returned to Maharashtra from China. Of these, 20 have been quarantined. In Mumbai, nine travelers were kept in isolation, but discharged later. “With early detection, they can be treated faster which increases chance of survival,” said Dr Om Shrivastav, an epidemiologist.

top news
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
1 dead, 157 hurt after plane breaks into three pieces in Istanbul
1 dead, 157 hurt after plane breaks into three pieces in Istanbul
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Two hurt in mob attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade in Bihar
Two hurt in mob attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade in Bihar
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities