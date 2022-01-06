Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘All necessary health infrastructure available’: Uttarakhand CM on surge in state's Covid-19 cases

A decision on further restrictions will be taken in a day or two, Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 05:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

With the state’s Covid-19 cases on the rise, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday that infrastructure, required to deal with a possible surge in infections, is in place in the hill state. He also said that if required, more restrictions will be announced.

“We have all the necessary health infrastructure to deal with rising cases of Covid-19. All healthcare institutions have been asked to prepare for a possible surge. From medicine to oxygen supply, everything is available,” Dhami said, according to news agency ANI.

The chief minister also discussed the prevailing situation in Uttarakhand. “We do not want to take any risk, and, therefore, are carrying out inspections at airports, buses, educational institutes, as well as other public places. A detailed discussion was held on January 5 about the spike in infections. We will take a decision on further curbs in a day or two,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.

In order to curb the spread of the viral disease, the Uttarakhand cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, decided to extend the night curfew by an hour. The curfew will now be in effect from 10pm to 5am, until further orders, instead of the earlier 11pm to 5am period. The night curfew made its return here on December 27 last year, in view of the risk posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, 505 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Uttarakhand, along with 119 recoveries, a health department bulletin showed. Its active case count stood at 1000, as per the bulletin.

