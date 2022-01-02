Covid-19: 85 students in Uttarakhand's Nainital test positive, being treated in school

As many as 85 students in Uttarakhand have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The cases happened at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Gangarkote village in Nainital district.

An ANI report said the school has been classified into a micro-containment zone on the instructions of the deputy collector.

"Initially, 11 students tested positive along with the school staff. Soon after, the Uttarakhand health department set up a testing camp and took 496 samples in which 85 children were found to be Covid-19 positive," deputy collector Rahul Sah was quoted as saying.

The report said children are being isolated on the school premises itself.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported four new Omicron cases on Saturday taking a total number of infections from the new disease to eight, as per Central government data.

The four people earlier infected with Omicron have recovered. One Omicron case was reported from the state on December 11 and three more on December 27.

Of the four new cases, three cases are from Dehradun and one from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said.

In another incident, as many as 13 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, with the authorities ordering a closure of the university until\ further orders.

The decision to close the university located at Kakriyal near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, was taken to contain the spread and ensure safety of the students and general public, PTI quoted an order issued by Reasi district magistrate Charandeep Singh as saying.