All stakeholders need to work together to revive water bodies

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:49 IST

Gurugram experienced an unusually wet winter this time. Rain god obliged and the city had decent rainfall that helped reduce pollution somewhat. Hopefully, all the rainwater did not run off and some did percolate down to raise the groundwater level. Had there been enough means to store this water in the city, it could have served us well in the crunch months of summer.

About 60 -70 years back, Gurugram was replete with water bodies that merrily captured both the rainwater and the water flowing downhill from the Aravallis slopes. As per a first-of-its-kind study done by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the district had some 644 small and large water bodies. Three main data sources — the revenue record of 1956, the Survey of India map 1976 and the world view satellite imagery of 2012 — were used to ascertain this number. Some water bodies were confirmed through only one data source, some through two, but a good 124 water bodies were confirmed in all three data sources.

Sadly enough, of the 644 water bodies, 153 have vanished beyond recovery. Another 53 bodies face severe threat due to intentional landfilling, garbage and construction waste dumping, and encroachment. (This comes across as hardly a surprise since land topography has been completely ignored to maximise real estate development in the city. Buildings have come up right upon low-lying places that once had johads (traditional name for ponds and lakes). Besides, another 132 water bodies face contamination due to discharge of industrial affluent and waste water. A good 44 cannot be called water bodies as they experience only seasonal waterlogging.

Gurugram must earnestly restore those water bodies that can still be saved. In 2016, a study by Future Institute, an environment consultant, listed 13 ponds in urban Gurugram that could be saved immediately. These are in Sukhrali (Sector 17 C), Ghata (Sector 58), Fazilpur Jharsa (Sector 72), Begumpur Khatola (Sector 74), Garauli Kalan (Sector 37), Badshahpur (Sector 66), Saraswati Kunj (Sector 56), Basai (Sector 9B), Sarai Alawardi (Sector 110), Jahazgarh (Sector 106), Sarhol (Sector 37), Kadipur (Sector 10) and Dhanwapur (Sector 104). Tendering work on Basai and Saraswati Kunj was initiated, but could not be followed through.

Of late, the momentum in pond revival has picked up. Gurujal, a society formed by the district administration last year for ensuring water security, is laying down process specifications, technologies as well as facilitating clearances and approvals from government departments. Several Gurugram-based corporates are adopting one pond each and providing CSR funds. Besides, NGOs such as ‘I am Gurgaon’ and ‘Force’ have also taken up pond revival. Funds under central schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Shakti Abhiyan are also available.

In the urban areas, ‘I am Gurgaon’ has initiated work in Wazirabad and Sikanderpur ponds. Cleaning water bodies within the populated city is challenging as garbage and waste water continuously flows from the neighbouring settlements. Often, water has to be recirculated through treatment systems to keep it clean. Some of the water bodies in the city outskirts where contractors have started work are Tajnagar, Mojabad, Hariahera, Bohrakalan, Bilaspur, Khentawas, Iqbalpur and Kasan.

Reviving a water body has multiple spin-offs. The most important and long-term benefit is the groundwater recharge. The city’s water table has reached a very low level of 35 metres as groundwater extraction has been over 300%. As the city gets increasingly concretised, the ability for ground to absorb water is declining and most rainfall water just runs off that causes flooding. Water bodies act as flood buffers and help stock water that improves the water table. In the rural areas, the water can be used for irrigation and upkeep of animals. By planting native trees around the water body, the local ecology is restored, and birds and butterflies begin to flock the area. Thus, local bio-diversity is encouraged. Walkways and cycle paths can be built around it. Finally, these spaces can be developed as places for social interaction, recreation, education and cultural exchange.

Several stakeholders have a role to play. Town planners can ensure that no more construction comes up on water bodies and low-lying areas. Authorities can facilitate through providing access and clearances, removing encroachments, maintaining water quality, etc. But the role of local population is the key; there has to be a complete buy-in from them for ensuring long-term sustainability of the project. A sense of pride and ownership in taking responsibility for the upkeep and maintenance of the pond has to emerge from neighbouring residents. Those who do not have a pond in vicinity can locate a city pond that’s up for revival and volunteer in the area of community mobilisation, greening, landscaping or simply using the facility.

Amidst the maddening urban sprawl, water bodies could emerge as tranquil outdoor public spaces to relax, rejuvenate and meet-up while they quietly and silently work to recharge the city’s groundwater. Let’s get water, and with it the birds and butterflies back in Gurugram!

@ShubhraGF

(Shubhra Puri is the founder of Gurgaon First, a citizen initiative to promote sustainability in Gurugram through workshops and research books.)