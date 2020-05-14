e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Amarinder responsible for sorry state of affairs: AAP

Amarinder responsible for sorry state of affairs: AAP

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, CHANDIGARH
Hindustantimes
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday blamed chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for the present mess in the state.

Taking potshots at Congress ministers and MLAs, Cheema alleged that they were engaged in a typical street-like fight with the administrative top brass of the state. “This is the most the appropriate time for them to speak up for Punjab and Punjabis by exerting pressure on Amarinder to relinquish the charge of the CM,” he told reporters at a press conference. Kotkpura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and several other party leaders were also present.

Referring to ongoing spat between the ministers and bureaucrats, he stressed the need for a state-run liquor corporation in Punjab in tune with those set up by the Delhi and Tamil Nadu governments for better management and increase in excise revenue.

top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In