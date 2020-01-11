e-paper
Home / Cities / Amazon courts controversy again, sells toilet covers with Golden Temple pics

Amazon courts controversy again, sells toilet covers with Golden Temple pics

cities Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Amazon, an e-commerce giant, has courted controversy again by displaying bathroom rugs, toilet seat covers and mats as goods to be sold online carrying images of Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh shrine.

Enraged over it, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday sent a legal notice to Amazon. Terming it a case of blasphemy, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal called for strong action against the company. He said this act was committed by this company earlier too. Then, the company apologised to the SGPC. Longowal asked the Sikhs to lodge their protest against Amazon and boycott it.

In December 2018 too, Amazon put on sale doormats, rugs and toilet seat covers with images of the shrine.

Condemning the act, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed an FIR against the company for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa posted a few pictures showing bathroom rugs printed with the images of Golden Temple on it. In his tweet, Sirsa said that Amazon is showing “recklessness towards Sikh sentiments”. He also urged Amazon to ban the seller and asked them to issue a global apology.

In 2016, the e-commerce giant had faced a similar outlast for selling doormats with Hindu Gods on them.

top news
