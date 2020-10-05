e-paper
Ambala: 42 arrested for smuggling liquor in September

The police seized 29,416 bottles of English liquor and 3,029 bottles of local liquor

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HindustanTimes, Ambala
         

The police arrested 42 accused in 32 cases of illegal liquor smuggling in the month of September, SP Rajesh Kalia said on Monday.

As per official figures, the police seized 29,416 bottles of English liquor and 3,029 bottles of local liquor in these cases.

In a statement, Kalia appealed to the citizens to immediately report persons involved in illicit liquor or drug smuggling to the police. He also urged the youth to be aware and not get involved in the cycle of intoxication.

In the five cases with maximum recovery of illicit liquor in the month, the police raided three godowns, seized a truck, and found contraband in a drain.

