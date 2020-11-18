Ambegaon garbage unit: NGT panel to submit action report by Nov 24

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:36 IST

PUNE: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) principal bench on Tuesday issued an order to form a committee comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Pune district collector to recommend action on Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) garbage processing unit in Ambegaon.

The order was passed by a bench comprising chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, judicial member SK Singh and expert members SS Garbyal and Nagin Nanda. This bench had earlier issued an order to relocate the Baner-Sus road garbage processing unit, according to the information released on the environmental watchdog’s website on Wednesday.

“Before considering the matter, we direct constitution of a joint committee of CPCB, state PCB and collector, Pune. The state PCB will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination. The said committee may look into the grievance and take such further action as may be found necessary, following due process of law,” reads the order.

The action taken report has to be submitted by the committee before November 24. The order was passed during the hearing of an application demanding relocation of the unit filed by Dhananjay Balwant Kokate and Jaysing Dahrath Jadhav, residents of area in close proximity of the unit.

The unit had caught fire on November 2. While the police registered a case against unidentified people, an official of a private company that manages the unit, on condition of anonymity, said that it was residents living on unit’s neighbourhood who did it.

“There are no buffer zones around the unit, requisite permissions are missing, and there is no approach road to the unit. It is flouting multiple rules. The applicant is a local villager who owns neighbouring land,” said advocate Saurabh Kulkarni who is representing the applicants.

“Once we receive the order, we will take action. All the due verifications will be looked for as per the law. We will be required to send an action taken report,” said Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer (SRO), MPCB.

A case under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 143, 147, and 149 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station against unidentified people one day after the fire incident.

