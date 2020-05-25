e-paper
Ambulance driver dies, kin to get ₹75 lakh

Ambulance driver dies, kin to get ₹75 lakh

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 00:04 IST
A 57-year-old ambulance driver of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital at Vashi died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have decided to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to his family under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package insurance scheme for health workers of the central government and another Rs 25 lakh from NMMC’s workers’ welfare fund. We will also offer a job to one of his family members.”

Navi Mumbai reported 85 new cases on Sunday, taking the total case count to 1,646. Ten children are among the new cases.

