Amid coronavirus scare, 145 travellers from Himachal Pradesh under observation

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:59 IST

SHIMLA/DHARAMSHALA: As many as 145 people who have recently returned from China and other South-east Asian countries, which are affected by the coronavirus outbreak, will be under observation for about a month.

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Anil Khachi said these people will be kept under observation at their homes. They have been advised to avoid contact with family members and stay isolated and indoors. They have been told to undergo the 2019-nCoV (novel coronavirus) tests at the isolation wards set up at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

People of the state have been advised to inform helpline number 104 if any of their family members have returned from the affected countries on or after January 15.

A maximum of 32 people returned from China and other affected countries in Shimla district, followed by 20 in Kangra and 18 in Solan. The rest belong to other districts.

FOREIGN TOURISTS ASKED TO

DISCLOSE TRAVEL HISTORY

The Kangra district administration is on high alert against coronavirus. The authorities have identified Dharamshala, McLeodganj, Palampur and Bir village near Baijnath as vulnerable for the virus outbreak due to a large number of foreign visitors.

McLeodganj, being the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, is visited by devotees from all over the world, particularly China and South-east Asia.

District tourism development officer Sunaina Sharma said that tourists visiting Dharamshala and surrounding areas have been told to fill in a form that seeks health-related and travel history details of the past fortnight. The information will be kept confidential.

While registering themselves with the district police, foreign tourists will need to submit a self-declaration if they have or haven’t visited China or any other affected South-east Asian country, she said.

The district authorities held meetings with hoteliers in the region in this regard and a counselling centre has been set up at the McLeodganj primary health centre for foreign tourists.

It is learnt that tourists who were to visit Dharamshala and McLeodganj for Losar, the Tibetan New Year, have started cancelling their hotel bookings. The Tibetan New Year festivities are to be held from February 24 to 26.