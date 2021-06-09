Home / Cities / Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Tripura's GDP witnesses a rise
Image for representation.(Getty images)
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Tripura's GDP witnesses a rise

The per capita income of people in the state also increased.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:03 AM IST

Tripura recorded growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GDP) in the current fiscal year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, state law minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

"In the current fiscal year, the GDP growth is 59,752.61 crores while it was 55,984.08 crores in the last fiscal year, i.e., in 2019-20," Nath said.

In the 2018-19 fiscal year, Tripura's GDP was at 49,845.47 crores while in 2017-18, it was 43,715.80 crores and in 2016-17, it was 39,479.40 crores, Nath added.

Besides, the per capita income of people in the state has also increased to 1,31,128 in this fiscal year from 1,25,191 in the previous one. The per capita income was 1,12,849 in 2018-19, 1,00,444 in 2017-18 and 91,596 in 2016-17.

The minister further said that nearly 6,92,050 people got loans worth 16,884.65 crores under various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Swavalamban, among others, from different banks in the state.

"Though there has been an increase in GDP and per capita income since the past many years, clinical symptoms of the economy is not good. The state has faced unemployment, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. The unemployment rate is 21 per cent in our state. The rubber market is not in a good position and large-scale exports have also been affected," said Dr Selim Shah, an expert in economics.

