e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Amid lockdown, community radio, WhatsApp have become medium of education for Dadri students

Amid lockdown, community radio, WhatsApp have become medium of education for Dadri students

Dadri has become the first district in Haryana to book a two-hour slot with the community radio to disseminate study material for students of classes 1 to 12.

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:59 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

To continue imparting education to children amid the lockdown, the Dadri education department is reaching out to them through the Dadri Radio FM (community radio) and WhatsApp.

Dadri has become the first district in Haryana to book a two-hour slot with the community radio to disseminate study material for students of classes 1 to 12.

Ram Avtar Sharma, district education officer, Dadri, told Hindustan Times, “The teachers have been delivering one hour lecture each in the morning (9 am-10am) and evening (4pm to 5pm) for different classes and subjects through the Dadri Radio FM. As many as 14 teachers have delivered lectures in the past one week. These teachers are voluntarily doing their duty. We will release a list of the new teachers on Thursday.”

Sharma said that they have been sending the recorded lectures in the WhatsApp groups formed by the government school teachers for those students who missed them.

“We have reached out to nearly 2,000 students in the past one week. For the students residing within 20 kilometers radius of the district headquarters, the radio lessons are clearly audible. We have requested the district administration to provide us a local TV cable channel so that we can cover more students”, Ram Avtar Sharma added.

Anita Rani , a Hindi teacher, said that she has been teaching grammar to students of classes 6 to 10 via radio.

“Initially, students faced a problem with getting their queries cleared during live lectures. After that, they adjusted to the technology. We have been dedicating 40 minutes of our slot to deliver lessons and remaining 20 to take students’ doubts”, she added.

Sapna , a student of Class 10 from Sanjarwas village, said that she has been regularly attending her class from 9am to 10am through the radio.

“The lectures provided through Dadri Radio FM are beneficial and I am getting my doubts cleared by calling on the radio number. Many of the students are facing problem in receiving education amid lockdown as they do not have radios and internet connection”, she added.

top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Man sets off on foot from Mumbai for Bihar amid lockdown. Gets home in 27 days
Man sets off on foot from Mumbai for Bihar amid lockdown. Gets home in 27 days
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities