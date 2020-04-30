e-paper
Amid lockdown, para-legal volunteers distribute ration to underprivileged in Ludhiana

Ludhiana DLSA secretary says anyone facing domestic violence during the lockdown can seek help by calling on the toll-free number 1968

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:44 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana DLSA secretary said district administration officials are also providing ration to the needy. (PHOTO ONLY FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES)
Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, manypara-legal volunteers associated with the Ludhiana District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) are distributing ration to the underprivileged.

Giving details, Ludhiana DLSA secretary Preeti Sukhija said the para-legal volunteers along with district administration officials and members of NGOs are providing ration to the needy. “The para-legal volunteers are also providing ration to the underprivileged in several areas of sub-divisions Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Payal,” she said.

“Anyone facingdomestic violence during the lockdown can seek help by calling on the toll-free number 1968. For free legal aid, district residents can contact the DLSA on 0161-2400051 or the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali, on the toll-free number 1968,” Sukhija added.

The DLSA secretary said for any assistance related to ration, the residents can call on toll-free numbers–112 or 1905–of the Punjab government. She said residents can also call on landline numbers–01612405200, 01612405400 or 01612405700–of the district administration.

