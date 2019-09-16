Ample water stock, but problems galore as PCMC receives 529 water-related plaints in 20 days

pune

Despite the city receiving heavy rainfall in the past two months and the dams filled to their capacity, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has received 529 complaints of irregular and low pressure water supply in the past 20 days.

According to officials, the civic body receives 25-30 water supply related complaints daily.

According to officials, the Pavana dam, which supplies water to the industrial town, has a capacity of 8.51 TMC (thousand million cubic) and as of September 15, water stock had reached 97.73 per cent. Despite this, the civic body last month decided to cut water supply once a week, which lead to residents registering their complaints on the PCMC website www.pcmchelpline.in.

Monika Patil, resident, Bijalinagar, said, “On one hand, the civic body is working to provide 24x7 water supply to the city and on the other side they fail to supply water on a regular basis. Even after receiving good rainfall, the civic body has failed to supply ample water during the Ganesh festival.”

“It is true that the number of complaints related to water supply have increased. Many a times, a single person tends to file multiple complaints on the website, in turn leading to the swelling of the total numbers. We are working on providing uninterrupted water supply and will fulfil the same soon,” said Makrand Nikam, joint city engineer, PCMC.

PCMC lifts at least 350 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the dam every day. Last year by October end, the dam had 85 per cent water. After that, as the dam level went down, the irrigation department asked PCMC to implement a 10 per cent water cut. Therefore, PCMC put in place water cuts from March. From May onwards, the PCMC initiated a drastic water cut by bringing in alternate day water supply plan as the water level in Pavana dam reduced considerably.

